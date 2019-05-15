Dolores Carmen (Rodriguez) Hernandez Share:







Dolores Carmen (Rodriguez) Hernandez of San Antonio, TX entered into eternal rest on May 12, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born in Lockhart, TX on September 4, 1939 to Abel V. Rodriguez and Lorenza C. Rodriguez, she was the eldest of seven siblings. She was one of only a few Mexican-American graduates of the 1957 Class of Lockhart High School.

She lived her formative years at the height of the Civil Rights Movement both before and after desegregation in the United States’ public school systems. These experiences deeply influenced her life as she was critical of injustice on personal, local, and national levels.

She was loving and outspoken, articulate and personable. She was deeply dedicated to her children and the most loyal of friends. She found meaning in civic activism and in speaking for those whom she believed voiceless. Her aptitudes were many, and she spent the majority of her professional life as an Executive Assistant at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

She inspired strength in those who thought they were without. She leaves behind not only a lasting memory, but a powerful impression, of strength, independence, and endurance as evidenced by her long-standing battle with chronic disease.

She was preceded in death by her parents Abel and Lorenza Rodriguez, siblings Eva Trejo and George Rodriguez, and beloved daughter Jessica Eve Hernandez. She is survived by her children Veronica Veytia (Carlos) of El Paso, TX, and Dr. Roland Hernandez (Krista) of Seattle, WA; grandchildren Patricia Lauren Moore, of San Antonio, TX, Catarina, Ana Gabriela, and Carlos (Lalo) Veytia, of El Paso, TX, and Daphne and Eden Hernandez, of Seattle, WA; great-grandchildren Jonah Moore and Ace Williams of San Antonio, TX; siblings Abel, Adam, and Ralph Rodriguez, and Estella Alexander, of Lockhart, TX; and a multitude of loving extended family and close friends. Celebration of her life will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Thursday, May 16, 2019, with Holy Rosary at 9:00 am followed by Mass at 10:00 am in Lockhart, TX.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/Dolores-Carmen-Rodriguez-Hernandez