Heaven was blessed to receive Dolores Jean Hawkins Parks on October 30, 2020,

at the age of 93. Dolores was born February 5, 1927, in Zeigler, Illinois to Altha Marie Brooks Hawkins and Oral Edward Hawkins. While attending Zeigler Community High School she was an avid homemaking student honing skills to become an accomplished seamstress enabling her to design and sew blouses which she sold to the local department store during World War II. In further support of the war, she received recognition for promoting the sale of government war bonds.

Dolores married the love of her life, Ray Edward Parks, on December 23, 1944, upon his return from wartime navel service. The couple remained in their hometown where two daughters were born. In 1952, mining opportunities opened in Carlsbad, New Mexico, and the adventurous young family headed West. There a son was born, and “Life was Good”!

Dolores was widowed on March 23, 1966, at the age of 39. As a strong, talented woman of noble character, she lovingly raised her children while working for 30 years as a valued employee of Trisha’s Fashions, a popular dress shop in Carlsbad. Her cooking skills and entrepreneurial spirit lead her to sell delicious homemade Pecan English Toffee and hand-dipped chocolates to customers in New Mexico and Texas. Baptist church membership, construction projects, gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, and weight training filled her life as well as family and faithful friends who attest to Dolores’ fun-loving spirit, quick wit, and love for practical jokes.

Upon retirement Dolores returned to Illinois for three years to care for her ailing mother, then back to New Mexico until 2006 when she moved to Lockhart to live with her daughter and son-in-law. She became a “Sudoku Champion” spending hours mastering the game. As her eyesight failed and she could no longer write, listening to audio books and memorizing Bible passages contributed to keeping her mind sharp and spirit positive. Some Bible favorites were “Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old, they will not turn from it.”Pr. 22:6 NIV; “Those who love to talk will experience the consequences for the

tongue can kill or nourish life.” Pr. 18:21 NIV; and the story of Jesus’ baptism found in Mt. 3:13-17.

The last eight months of Dolores’ life were made meaningful and comfortable with the love and support of her family; friend and manicurist, Tressa Weeks; private caregivers Dolores Walczak, CNA and Cindy DeSaulnier, LVN; as well as the medical team, caregivers, and staff of Resolution Hospice – Bastrop. Dolores developed exceptionally close relationships with Hospice team members Sarah Lara, CNA and Shari Haywood, RN.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sister, Virginia Eileen (Ginny) Dotson; and son-in law, Michael Lee Daugherty.

She is survived by her children and their spouses: daughter, Susie Parks Fogle and husband, Oscar Howard Fogle of Lockhart; daughter, Virginia Lee (Ginger) Daugherty of San Antonio; son, Danny Ray Parks and wife, Donna Ann Parks of Carlsbad, New Mexico; 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Dolores’ family honored her wish to bequeath her body to The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, McGovern Medical School to support research; assist in the development of life saving technology; and allow beginning and seasoned doctors to better assist the living. The family will participate in a private Celebration of Life gathering at a future date. Memorials may be made to Blodgett Street Baptist Church, 1500 W. Blodgett St., Carlsbad, NM 88220; First United Methodist Church, 313 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart, TX 78644; or a charity of your choice.

