Dominga “Dottie” Esquivel, of Maxwell, passed away January 31, 2020. She was born September 20, 1942 in McQueeney to parents Nieves and Felipa Tijerina. Dottie is preceded in death by her parents, husband Pete, and sister Victoria Tijerina. She is survived by her daughter Rita Esquivel-Blatt (Tyrone), and grandchildren, Dominik, Victoria, and Kaiya.

Rosary was recited on Monday, February 10th at 7 pm, at Thomason Funeral Home, 2001 Old Ranch Rd 12, San Marcos. Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, February 11th at 10 am, at St. Mary’s, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart. A potluck lunch followed in the hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Dottie Esquivel to PAWS Shelter of Central Texas, 500 FM 150 East, Kyle. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com

