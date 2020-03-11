Domingo Yanez Share:







Mr. Domingo Yanez, 69, beloved Father, Brother, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather, was called to his eternal resting place on March 9, 2020. He entered this world on July 19, 1950 in Fisher, Minnesota, born to Domingo and Eva Yanez. He is survived by his son Alejandro Yanez; son Domingo Yanez,III; son John Lucas Yanez; sister Maria Esther Cruz; brother Gregorio Yanez; brother Pablo Yanez; sister Esperanza Juarez; sister Delia Pierce; brother Carlos Yanez; 7 Grandchildren; 1 Great-grandchild.

