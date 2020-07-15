Donaciana T. Flores Share:







Donaciana T. Flores, 82, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-grandmother, and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on July 7, 2020. She entered this world on September 6, 1937 in Creedmoor, Texas, born to Casiano and Anita Torres.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Gilbert Flores, children, Juanita Luna, Carmen Irene Valiente.

Donaciana is survived by her daughters, Virginia Moran, Lucy Avalos, Mary Ann Chavira; sons, Felipe Baltierra, John Henry Torres, Casiano David Torres, Elias Lee Torres, Emiterio Lopez, Jr.; daughter-in-law Melinda Torres; daughter-in-law Bonnie Lee Lopez; son-in-law Jose Luis Avalos; daughter-in-law Lydia Torres; daughter-in-law Glenda Torres; son-in-law Jose Chavira; 24 Grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and 8 Great-great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Burial followed in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

