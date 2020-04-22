Donaciano “Don” Rosas Navarro Share:







Donaciano “Don” Rosas Navarro entered this world September 6, 1934 and entered Heaven on April 16, 2020 at the age of 85.

He was born in Caldwell County to parents Filomeno and Magdalena Rosas Navarro.

Don worked at the Homman’s Exxon Full-Service Gas Station located at the corner of San Antonio St and S. Colorado, Scholtzsky’s current location, for many years. He was also the Exxon Tigers Softball Coach. When Don was not working, he could always be seen wearing his black Stetson cowboy hat. He was sporting the “Bert Reynolds” look before Bert Reynolds did. Don was a member of St. Mary’s of the Visitation Catholic Church.

Don is preceded in death by his parents, wives: Anita and Sandy; his youngest son, Joey; a brother, Isabel Navarro and a sister, Janie Garcia. He leaves behind his oldest son, Tommy Joe Navarro (Connie); two brothers, Andrew Navarro and Raul Navarro; four sisters, Mary Navarro, Reyes Castillo, Manuela Luna and Felicita Martinez; seven grandsons, Tommy Joe Navarro, Jr., Dan Navarro, Gabriel Navarro, Emilio Juarez, Alex Juarez, Richard Juarez and Charlie Guerrero, and numerous nieces, nephews and great grandchildren.

A viewing and Rosary were held on Monday, April 20. A memorial will be held at a later date. Services are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may visit www.mccurdyfuenralhome.com to sign the guestbook, watch the Rosary or order a sympathy card.

