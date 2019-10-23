Donald Orie Henderson Share:







Donald Orie Henderson, 81, of Lockhart, TX passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 20, 2019. He was born on December 29, 1937 in Dexter Missouri to Fred and Willa Mae (Fritts) Henderson.

He was a member of Harvesters Sunday School Class at First Lockhart Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years Jerri Duckett Henderson, one son Tony Dean Henderson (Corie) of Austin, five daughters: Terry Miller of Virginia, Sandy Vestal of Florida, Kim Salva of Pennsylvania, Cheryl Dunley (Paul) of Lago Vista and Amy Hughes of Cleburn and many lov-ing grandchildren.

Donald was preceded in death by his brother Billy Fred Henderson (Janie) of San Antonio and SisterLinda Daugherty (Jim Bob) of Sikeston, Missouri.

Donald served our country in the Coast Guard from 1955 to 1965, United States Air Force from 1966 to 1983 and the Federal Government at Bergstrom from 1984 to 1996. Donald was very active in community service and recently the honoree of the 80 over 80 award.

Funeral Services were held October 23, 2019 at the First Lockhart Baptist Church with visitation at 11:00 am and the service at 12 noon with Rev. Gary Rodgers officiating.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Melanoma Foundation or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements under the direction of Legends Funeral Home, San Marcos, TX 512-256-1220.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/donald-orie-henderson