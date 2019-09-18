Dora E. Arroyos Salazar Share:







Mrs. Dora E. Arroyos Salazar, 56, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, Daughter, Aunt, Grandma, and friend, was called to her eternal resting place on September 11, 2019.

She entered this world on August 23, 1963 in Uvalde, TX, born to Marcelino and Maria del Rosario Arroyos.

During Dora’s time on earth, she proved to be a strong loving woman with a determination to persevere through anything. She experienced a lot in life but managed to keep a bright smile and quirky humor which brought joy and laughter to many. We will always remember her for who she was, what she taught, and the way she would dance! She said, “Don’t be sad when I die. I want it to be like a party where people are together enjoying the music!”

Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Ernesto Salazar, and her father, Marcelino Arroyos.

She is survived by her mother: Maria del Rosario Arroyos, children: Ernesto Salazar, Jr., Claudia Salazar Delgado, Maria Christina Salazar, Alejandro Salazar, Omar Andres (Andy) Salazar, Laura Isabel Salazar, Antonio Jesus Salazar, Valentina Del Rosario Salazar, Siblings: Marcelino Arroyos, Jr., Leticia Maria Rodriguez, Cruz Rebecca Rodriguez, Eduardo Arroyos, Mary Esther Kirk, and Ida Luisa Garza. Two granddaughters, and many nieces and nephews.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Salazar Family Cemetery. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/dora-e-arroyos-salazar