Our beloved mother, Dora Gerdes Menn, of Lockhart passed away in her sleep on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the age of 101.

Dora was born on April 24, 1918 in Kingsville, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Hugo Menn; her parents, Otto and Alma Gerdes, and 3 brothers. Dora is survived by her sons Albert Menn (Irene) of Seguin,Texas, Eugene Menn (Rama) of Montgomery, Texas, and her daughter Diana Menn of Lockhart, her five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Dora’s funeral was held Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 AM, at Ebenezer Church in Maxwell, Texas. Interment followed at Memorial Gardens in Robstown, Texas at 3:00 PM.

In keeping with Dora’s wishes, the family requests that in lieu of flowers, friends make a donation in Dora’s honor to Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, Texas.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy funeral home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, Texas 78644

