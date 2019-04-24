Dora T. Hurtado Share:







Dora T. Hurtado, 91, resident of Maxwell, Texas, passed away April 22, 2019 in San Marcos, TX.

Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, 2019 with Recitation of Holy Rosary held at 7:00pm, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St., San Marcos, Texas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 624 E. Hopkins, San Marcos, Texas.

Interment will follow at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

Arrangements entrusted to the Villasenor Family, Los Angeles Funeral Home, 300 Cheatham St. San Marcos, TX. 512/392-3676

