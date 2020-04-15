Doriane Mary Wilhelm Purcell Share:







Doriane Mary Wilhelm Purcell also known as “Girly” passed away at her home in San Antonio, Texas on April 7, 2020 at the age of 84. She was the only girl out of 7 children born in Red Rock, Texas to Joe Pete and Dora Kadura Wilhelm.

Doraine married Dewey Kenneth Purcell on her 25th birthday, January 10, 1961, in Lockhart, Texas. From this union 2 boys were born, James Lee and Dewey Casey Purcell. Doriane and Dewey were married 47 years at the time of Dewey’s passing in May of 2008.

Doraine enjoyed sewing quilts in earlier days before her health got the best of her. She was a good gardener, and appreciated a fresh cut lawn. She enjoyed being outside and often took care of the yard.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 4 brothers: Alfred Wilhelm, Allan Wilhelm, Ernest Wilhelm and Perry Wilhelm. She is survived by her sons, Dewey Purcell and James Purcell and his wife Sheila; 2 brothers, Floyd Wilhelm and his wife Janie and Joseph Wilhelm and his wife Darlene; 2 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A come and go visitation was held on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 from 10 am until service time at 2 pm at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Old Red Rock Cemetery. Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, watch the slide show or order a sympathy card.

