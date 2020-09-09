Doris Janell Jalufka Marshall Share:







Doris Janell Jalufka Marshall, 89, of Port Lavaca, Texas passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, with family by her side. She was born September 22, 1930 in Yorktown, Texas to Ed Jalufka and Mildred Hopper Jalufka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 45 years Earl Marshall; sister, Maurine Jalufka Ponas; brother, Nelson Jalufka and infant brother, Eddie Jalufka, Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Doris Earline Marshall Sneed (Kenneth) of Lockhart; sons, Eddie Alfred Marshall, Stanley Allen Marshall (Susie) of Port Lavaca and son, Michael John Marshall (Cindy) of Point Comfort; sister-in-law, Jean Jalufka of Spokane, WA; nieces, Cathy Ponas Hahn (Lynn), Judy Ponas Hahn (Ralph) of Port Lavaca, Karen Jalufka Louks (Tim) of Spokane, Washington, and nephew, Paul Jalufka of Aldie, Virginia.

She is survived by her grandchildren: Ginger Sneed Homes (Gene), Marshall Bradley Sneed (Audrey), Kelley Sneed Senter (Jared), Brandie Sneed Hurt (Brent), Colin Marshall, Jesse Marshall Chaney (Wes), Kyle Marshall (Brytanie), Eric Marshall (Courtney), Aaron Bujan (Jamie), Kendra Marshall Halepaska (Doug), Amanda Carriker, Katherine Carriker Soliz (Ross), and Michael Marshall, Jr. She is also survived by 34 Great-Grandchildren!

Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 12:00 noon-1:30 p.m. followed by a procession to Port Lavaca Cemetery with a Graveside Service at 2:00 p.m. officiated by her son-in-law, Kenneth Sneed.

Janell loved her family very much. She will forever be loved and missed by them all!

The family would like to express deep gratitude to Hospice of South Texas and in lieu of flowers donations may be made to them.

