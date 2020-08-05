Doris Reed Dorris Share:







Doris Reed Dorris, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, August 2, after having a mild stroke the previous week. She was 100 years old.

Doris was born in 1920 at The Connolly Place, her grandparent’s home. Her parents were Robert Lee Reed and Lois Connolly. She is a fourth generation Lockhartisan and taught primary school in Lockhart and Tillman after graduating from Southwest Texas Teacher’s College (now Texas State University) in San Marcos.

When she was eleven years old, she met the love of her life, Bill Dorris. The two became friends and promised to marry someday. Sixteen years later, after Bill returned from World War II, they married and moved to San Antonio where Bill worked tirelessly for veterans’ rights. After a decade, Bill was promoted to the position of Adjutant Quartermaster in the state offices of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and moved the family to Austin. The couple became a dynamic force in the state capital, fighting for the rights of veterans, their widows and orphans.

The Dorris family thrived in Austin where they were active members of St. John’s Methodist Church. Bill and Doris loved to entertain in their North Austin home and enjoyed traveling extensively to VFW conventions and on their own to destinations around the world.

Doris’ life was defined by loyalty to family and friends. She maintained friendships with people of all ages from 40 to 100 years old, especially Linda Cochran, her friend for over 25 years, and Brett Anderson who was a bright light in the last years of her life. Doris always remembered events, birthdays and special occasions with a phone call or card. Her home was always open and she was ready with a Coke or pizza if it was Saturday afternoon during football season.

She is survived by her daughter Debbie Heron and son-in-law Steve. Mama D flourished as a grandmother to beloved grandsons Tyler and Billy Heron, and Ernie Williamson, and as great grandmother to Travis, Mary Margaret and John Williamson.

Doris was always proud of her Caldwell County roots and traveling to The Connolly Place, where she and Bill maintained a cow herd and some very special horses on a part of the original homestead. In 2001, The Connolly Place was recognized by the Texas Family Land Heritage for being in the same family for over 100 years. She enjoyed telling stories of riding her horse to school, crossing Plum Creek on a cotton bale when it flooded and having one of the first bathtubs in Caldwell County. Additionally, she spoke proudly about her Great Grandfather, Jeff Connolly, and his membership in The Trail Drivers of Texas because of his repeated involvement in driving cattle on The Old Chisholm Trail. Together, she and Bill shared a place where kids and grandkids could learn how to drive, catch fish with the corner of a feed bag, ride horses and explore on land that has a deep family tradition.



Doris will be laid to rest in Hall Cemetery, Caldwell County Texas. The service will be officiated by Ralph Williams, pallbearers will be Tyler Heron, Billy Heron, Travis Williamson, John Williamson, Brett Anderson and Chris Oakland.

The family would like to thank Dorothy and Brett Anderson, and caregivers Tara Richardson, Kodi Beebe and Jeanine Dailey for their care and assistance. Another important person in Doris’ life was Debbie Haynes who helped her for over two decades and always brought joy into her home.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hall Cemetery, Box 1221, Luling, Texas 78648 or Ann Richards School Foundation, Box 41072, Austin, Texas 78704 in memory of Ms. Doris Dorris.

Please visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook.