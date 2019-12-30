Dorothy Marie Schaefer Buckner Share:







Dorothy Marie Schaefer Buckner passed away on December 27, 2019, at the age of 90. Dorothy was born on April 1, 1929, to William Richard and Emma Karoline Schuetze Schaefer in Yoakum, Texas.

Dorothy was baptized at the Yoakum Holy Cross Lutheran Church in June 1929 and on November 26, 1952 she married Bill Douglas (Doug) Buckner at the same Yoakum Church. Dorothy and Doug then made their home in Lockhart where they were married for over 61 years, raised their family, and served their community.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Doug; her parents William and Emma Schaefer; and her brother Richard Herman.

Dorothy is survived by her son Billy Ray Buckner and wife Karen; daughter Debbie Pfefferkorn and husband Ray of Lockhart; son John Buckner and wife Joyce of Luling. Grandchildren Paul Buckner, Landon Buckner and wife Emily; Alex Pfefferkorn and wife Erin; Karoline Howard and husband Rusty; Chad Grantham, Cole Grantham; Amber Fletcher and husband Mike; Todd Goucher and wife Kayla; 12 great grandchildren with 2 on the way in May; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family extends a special thanks for friendship to Dorothy’s special friends Rosie Kirkwood and Buddy Pearson.

Dorothy completed 30 years of employment with the Lockhart Independent School District as a Special Education Teacher, Speech Therapist, Principal of Lockhart’s first Carver Kindergarten, and Supervisor for the Caldwell County Co-op Special Education Program.

Dorothy embodied the true spirit of a servant leader as she was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church of Lockhart with positions held as pianist/organist, Sunday school teacher, confirmation class leader, VBS leader/coordinator; and where she directed women’s groups, directed special mission festivals with special support to World Hunger Programs of the Lutheran Church, and coordinated congregational and city-wide CROP Walks. She also served on the Grace Lutheran Preschool Board, Building Committee, Call Committee; and was a Greeter, Banner Maker, and delivered Meals on Wheels.

Dorothy envisioned, developed, and operated the Lockhart Helmets for Kids Program in 1996 which ran for many years and supported the overall health and welfare of hundreds of local children.

Dorothy helped organize the first Ladies Auxiliary of the Lockhart Volunteer Fire Department where she served as Chaplain. She also was a member of the Guadalupe Ladies Auxiliary, Firemen, and Fire Marshal’s Association.

Dorothy was a member of the Caldwell County Historical Commission and Events Committee that began the Rambling Through the Graveyard annual event and she served as secretary of the Caldwell County Historical Restoration Committee.

Dorothy was selected as Lockhart’s Most Worthy Citizen in 2004 as she gave generous amounts of her time and useful talents to the betterment of life in Lockhart.

In addition, Dorothy was an active volunteer with the American Heart Association, where she along with Doug, received a Recognized Volunteer of the Year Award of the Capital Area in 1987. She also had the Development Chairman, Distinguish Service Award – Research Grant named after her in 1990, and served as joint Development Co-Chairman with husband Doug where they worked on Caldwell County fund-raisers such as: Celebrity Waiter and Jump Rope for Heart, all benefitting the American Heart Association.

Dorothy was also active with the Caldwell County Retired Teacher Association, Lockhart Hermann Sons Lodge #64, the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce and the Lavaca County Wildlife Management Association.

Dorothy loved spending time at the family ranch near Yoakum where she grew up. She also loved to sew and quilt and was quite talented in these areas.

The family suggest memorials to Grace Lutheran Church of Lockhart, 919 W. San Antonio St, Grace Lutheran Pre-School, or Charity of your choice.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. December 31, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church — 919 W. San Antonio St., Lockhart — with the burial following at Lockhart City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com