Dr. Eugene Clark Library modifies operations in Lockhart







LPR staff report

The Dr. Eugene Clark Library is closing its doors to walk-in traffic and has canceled all programs, classes and events to protect the public and its staff from potential exposure to COVID-19.

Effective Tuesday, March 24, the library will continue to operate and offer access to materials, service and technology in the following ways:

Phone service and email: Community members may contact the library information desk by telephone at (512) 398-3223 or via e-mail during regular business hours, which are 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. For a list of library staff e-mails, visit https://www.clark-library-lockhart.org/about-us/contact-us.

Curbside Service will begin on Tuesday, March 24. Patrons can call or reserve their material online at https://clarklibrary.biblionix.com/catalog/ or by phone. To pick up materials, patrons will arrive at the Library, dial the main number, and remain in their vehicles. Library staff will bring their materials to curbside-designated parking spots will be located adjacent to the library on Prairie Lea Street. Materials may be returned by placing the items in the outside book drop. Staff will disinfect the materials prior to placing them back in circulation.

The library has many online services, including eBooks, downloadable magazines, and audiobooks that are available for free using your library card at https://clarklibrary.biblionix.com/catalog/

The technology center will be available by appointment. Proper social distancing as advised by the Centers for Disease Prevention (CDC) will be maintained.

Extended due dates: All items currently checked out now have a due date of June 1, 2020.