Early voting numbers up with election less than a week away

By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

Editor’s correction: In last week’s edition of the Lockhart Post-Register, Lockhart ISD board of trustee nominee Rene Rayos’ name was incorrectly referred to as “Raymond Ramos.” Rayos is running for the place 2 trustee position.

We apologize to the Rayos family for the error.

Early voting numbers for the Nov. 3 General Election nationwide, statewide in Texas and countywide in Caldwell County are all up from where they were at the same point in both the 2016 and 2012 election.

In Caldwell County, 9,522 of the 25,945 registered voters – or about 36.7 percent – have cast ballots either in person or by mail through Oct. 26.

The percentage of votes is up slightly from the 36.6 percent of voters casting early ballots at the same time in 2016 and up roughly 6 percent from 2012.

Statewide, there’s an even larger gap. As of Monday, 46 percent of registered voters in Texas – just over 7.8 million people, had cast their ballots early, which is up from 43.5 percent in 2016 and 36.8 percent in 2012. The early voting turnout in Texas represents roughly 80 percent of the total statewide turnout in 2016.

Nationwide, roughly 68.6 million Americans have already cast a ballot, up substantially from the 47.2 million early votes cast in 2016.

Due to the pandemic, this election’s early voting period was extended, and officials are expecting a surge in early votes by mail. Both factors could contribute to higher turnout for early voting.

On Election Day – Tuesday, Nov. 3 – voters will be required to vote in the precinct in which they are registered. Voting locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Here are the polling locations for each precinct:

Precinct 100 – First Lockhart Baptist Church Hall, 315 W. Prairie Lea, Lockhart, 78644

Precincts 118 and 103 – Lockhart Jr. High School Girls Gym, 500 City Line Road, Lockhart, 78644

Precinct 104 – VFW Post 8927 Hall, 7007 S. US Highway 183, Lockhart, 78644

Precincts 204 and 205 — McMahan Women’s Club, 6022 FM 713, McMahan, 78616

Precinct 206 – Luling Civic Center, 333. E. Austin St., Luling, 78648

Precinct 301 – Three Rivers Community Center, 103 Main St., Martindale, 78655

Precinct 302 – Maxwell Fire Station, 9655 TX 142, Maxwell, 78656

Precinct 303 – Uhland Community Center, 15 N. Old Spanish Trail, Uhland, 78640

Precinct 305 – Fentress Community Church, 13423 State Park Road, Fentress, 78622

Precincts 105, 109 and 401 – St. Mark’s Methodist Church Hall, 602 E. Live Oak St., Lockhart, 78644

Precincts 108, 400, 402, 407, 408, 409 and 412 – St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, 78644

Precincts 306 and 404 – Lytton Springs Baptist Church Hall, 8511 FM 1854, Dale, 78616

Precinct 203 – Luling First Baptist Church Hall, 218 N. Magnolia Ave., Luling, 78648

Precinct 101 – Lockhart High School, 1 Lion Country Drive, Lockhart, 78644

Precinct 405 – Dale Community Center, 100 Civic Drive, Dale, 78616

Precincts 102, 110 and 111 – Lions Evening Club, 220 Bufkin Lane, Lockhart, 78644

Precincts 201 and 202 – Southside Club House, 1005 S. Magnolia Ave., Luling, 78648