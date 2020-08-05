Election application deadline nears Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

The deadline to file an application to run for open seats on local city councils is a little more than a week away, with the final day to apply falling on Aug. 17.

Only two individuals have officially filed to run for office in Lockhart. Incumbent Mayor Lew White and challenger John Castillo, who formerly served on the Lockhart city council, have each filed their applications, ensuring their names will be on the ballot on the Nov. 3 election.

Three additional residents have requested applications to challenge White, including former city councilmember John Castillo, Chris Schexnayder, Juan Alvarez Jr., and Andrew Cardenas.

District 3 Councilmember Kara McGregor and District 4 Councilmember Jeffry Michelson have also requested applications to be placed on the November ballot, though they have no potential challengers at this time.

Federally, the election will decide a slew of races, including the presidency and many House and Senate seats.

For the Democratic party, Mary “MJ” Hegar will run against incumbent U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.

On the Republican side, Jenny Garcia Sharon to see who will face incumber U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-35).

At the state level, Chrysta Castaneda will challenge republican candidate James Wright in November.

Lani Popp will face incumbent democratic Rebecca Bell-Metereau for Texas State Board of Education District 5 seat.

Candidates for of the local elections were decided in March.

The most heavily contested race in Caldwell County was also the closest, with Mike Lane edging Ray Chandler by a margin of 1,587 votes to 1,546 to nab the Republican nomination for sheriff, according to unofficial results. Lane will face off in November against Democratic challenger Hector Rangel, who defeated Alberto Luna 1,558-1,275 in Tuesday’s primary.

Only one constable position was contested in this year’s race, with incumbent Precinct 2 Constable Tom Will overtaking Jeffrey Alexander 726-400 for the Republican nomination. Because there were no challengers for the Democratic nomination, Will is set to automatically retain his position in November.

Incumbent Precinct 1 Constable Victor “Smitty” Terrell, incumbent Precinct 3 Constable Michael Bell and incumbent Precinct 4 Constable Arthur Villareal each ran unopposed and thus will also retain their positions come November.

Incumbent Caldwell County Tax Assessor-Collector Darla Law ran unopposed for the Democrat’s nomination, leaving her to face off against GOP challenger Debbie Cortez Sanders, who ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.

There will only be one contested race for a seat on the Caldwell County Commissioners Court in November. Incumbent Republican B.J. Westmoreland, who ran unopposed for his party, will take on Democratic challenger James “Jimmy” Bertram, who also ran unopposed, for the precinct 1 commissioner position.

Republican incumbent Precinct 3 Commissioner Edward “Ed” Theriot didn’t have any challengers on either side of the aisle, so he will automatically retain his position on the commissioners court.