Elizabeth Idella Steinhauser was born to Alfred and Anna Andreas Steinhauser on November16,1926 in the small community of String Prairie, Texas, where she went to school until she transferred to Flatonia, Texas, where she graduated from high school. Shortly after graduating, Elizabeth’s cousin, Otto Steinhauser, Jr., introduced her to one of his baseball team members, Alvin Gosch, from Cistern, Texas. Alvin and Elizabeth started dating. Alvin said that he was always able to find his beautiful blonde date because at 5’11’ she always stood taller than all the other ladies. Alvin and Elizabeth married November 14, 1946. To this union were born a daughter, Alice Faye, in June 1949 and a son, David Wayne, in May 1951. The family lived in Cistern, Texas, until 1954 when they moved to Waelder, Texas, where Alvin, an automotive mechanic, leased a Phillips 66 full-service gas station. The service station was located on a very busy Hwy 90 (prior to the existence of Interstate 10). The service station was open 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Years later Alvin went to work for Cochran Propane where he worked until he retired. Elizabeth continued being a wife, mother, and homemaker until she went to work for J&B Country Sausage (now J Bar B Foods) in 1961. Elizabeth enjoyed stuffing sausage, preparing seasoning, and bookkeeping until she retired in 1983. After retiring, Alvin and Elizabeth moved to Lockhart, Texas, where they partnered with Alice Faye and her husband Darrell Guinn in the G&G Laundromat. Like Alvin, Elizabeth was always a very busy hard-working person, always having a garden from which she canned vegetables and made jellies and jams. She also enjoyed baking delicious homemade breads, pies, and kolaches. In her younger days, Elizabeth also sewed clothing for her family and for other people too.

Family was always the most important thing to Elizabeth. She loved helping her children in every way possible. And she especially enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. Elizabeth was there to welcome mother and newborns home from the hospital, changing diapers, helping with midnight feedings, running errands, happily doing anything and everything she could to help Alice and David with their children. All of the grandchildren enjoyed going to the farm with Grandpa and Grandma to feed the cows, ride the tractor, and just enjoy nature; and with slightly less enthusiasm, they also helped work at the farm.

Growing up during The Great Depression had a major impact on Elizabeth’s beliefs and attitudes about life, and especially about life in this great country. She loved being an American having the freedom to be who she wanted to be. Elizabeth enjoyed being able to work and help provide for her family. And work she did, as long as she was physically able to do so. Elizabeth was a happy person, content with the life GOD planned for her, except for her last months when she was separated from her family by the coronavirus. She was a fighter and fought hard until THE LORD GOD ALMIGHTY took Elizabeth’s spirit to Heaven on December 14, 2020, at the age of 94 where she was reunited with her creator and with her husband, Alvin. Elizabeth left behind: a daughter, Alice Faye Gosch Guinn and a son, David Wayne Gosch, both of Lockhart, Tx; and 5 grandchildren: Darrell Kevin Guinn of Houston, Tx; Elizabeth Anna Gosch (husband Cristiam Cuzco) of Denton, Tx; Caroline Gosch Wunder (husband Erich Wunder) of Bowie, Tx; Catherine Jan Gosch of Keller, Tx; and Christina Woodall Gosch of Keller, Tx; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy J. Blankenship (husband James Blankenship) of Texas City, Tx; along with many nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Leonard Gosch; parents Alfred and Anna Steinhauser; brother Edgar Steinhauser; sister Esther Northy; sister Margaret Maresh; and son-in-law Darrell Reed Guinn.

The family thanks The Heights of Gonzales for the excellent care that they provided Elizabeth during the last 3 years of her life; and also thanks the Kindred Hospice group of San Marcos for their wonderful care and assistance, with a special thanks to Chaplain Jeff Robinette who became Elizabeth’s special friend as he uplifted her spirits with his scripture reading and guitar playing during his frequent visits.

Services are scheduled for Saturday, January 16, 2021, at 2:00 pm at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Flatonia, Tx.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Kindred Hospice, 1911 Corporate Drive Suite 104, San Marcos, Tx 78666; or The First Methodist Church, 313 W. San Antonio Street, Lockhart, Tx 78644; or the charity of your choice.