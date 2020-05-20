Elmo Eugene “Gene” Bagwell Share:







Elmo Eugene “Gene” Bagwell, 84, of Lockhart went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 14, 2020. He was born in Brownfield, Texas on July 13, 1935 to John H. and Mary Lou Bagwell. He married Wanda Fay Williams on August 23, 1957.

Gene grew up on a farm in Melrose, NM, the oldest son of seven children. After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy for four years. Following the Navy, he worked for LTV in Arlington, TX. In 1970, he moved his family to Lockhart and started a business in Austin. In his later years, he spent most of his time raising cattle. He was a member of Clear Fork Baptist Church, where he served as deacon for many years. He also obtained his private pilot’s license and served as president of the Lockhart Breakfast Lion’s Club.

Gene was proceeded in death by his wife of 53 years, Wanda Fay Bagwell, his parents, brother Nolan Bagwell, and grandson Benjamin Rich.

He is survived by his sons, Larry Bagwell and wife, Kim, Terry Bagwell and wife, Janet; and daughter, Brenda Hagan and husband, Billy. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tabitha Rich, Emily Bagwell, Brodie Hagan, Addison Hagan and Trent Hagan; great-grandsons, Trevor Rich and Hayden Rich; and siblings, Johnnie Lou Ragsdale, Patricia Romero, Flora Bradley, Karen Meyers and Gary Bagwell.

A funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home followed by the burial at the Lockhart City Cemetery.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.elmo-eugene-gene-bagwell