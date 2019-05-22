Emma Lillian Bunch Vann Share:







Emma Lillian Bunch Vann, 93, of Temple, Texas passed away on May 21, 2019. She was born in Lockhart, Texas on October 23, 1925 to Harold and Annie Bunch.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Neuman Frank Vann; her parents; two sisters, Gwynne Bunch Ray and Lynn Bunch and her brother, HL Bunch. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret Huckabee and husband, Charles and her son, Lowry Vann; her sister, Annie Lee Means; her brother, Joe Bunch; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 25 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with services following at 2:00 pm at Eeds Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Lockhart City Cemetery.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com

