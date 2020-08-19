Encarnacion “John” Riojas, Jr. Share:







Encarnacion “John” Riojas, Jr., 85 of Las Vegas, Nevada. Our beloved Father passed away on August 15, 2020. He was born October 15, 1934, in Lockhart, Texas. He served in the US NAVY from December 6, 1951 through October 10, 1955, during the Korean War. He was assigned to the USS PINE ISLAND (AV-12) as the Ships Orderly to RADM T B Williamson, Commander, Formosa Patrol, Task Force 77; and the USS PRINCETON (VS-37). He was awarded the China Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Korean Service Medal.

He is preceded in death; by his father; Encarnacion Riojas, Sr.; mother, Carmen Ancira Riojas; brothers, Juan Riojas, Guadalupe Riojas, Sr., and Cruz Riojas; sisters, Lucy DeLaRosa, Barbara Quiroga, Maria Aurora Riojas; and great-grandson Joshua Prince.

He is survived by his Uncle Joe Riojas (WWII), brother Felix Riojas and sister Carmen Carnell. Sons; Thomas (Riojas) Gil, and Roland Riojas of Austin. Daughters, Aurora Tijerina (Santiago Falcon) of Gonzales and Annette Dennis (Don) of Seguin, Texas; Step-Son, Elijio Caudillo, Jr., of Buda, Texas. He has 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Kindred Hospice of San Marcos; Staff of Colonial Manor Nursing Home in New Braunfels, and Ralph “Pete” Hunter of Texas Veterans Administration for all their care and assistance.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. with the recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. DeLeon Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas.

Interment Service will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas for immediate family.

