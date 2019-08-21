Eric Vincent Escoto Share:







After bravely putting up a fight for several months, against heart disease, Eric Vincent Escoto, of Lockhart, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the young age of 46. He was born in Austin, Texas on May 23, 1973 to Joe and Mary Ann Escoto.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary; grandmother, Martha; uncle, Fernando and nephew, Javier.

Survivors include his wife, Monica Ann Gonzales; daughter, Angelina Gonzales; father, Joe Escoto; sisters, Rosie and Mary Ester Escoto; in laws, Lydia and Tony Cortez; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends.

Eric was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend. He will be remembered for his compassion whether it was at home or at work. Eric always took time to help and listen to others, especially with his nephews and students he worked with through the Pegasus Schools. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Funeral Services were held Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to Thomason Funeral Home in Lockhart, Texas. For more information and to sign the online guest registry please visit www.thomasonfuneralhome.com

