Ernst Heinrich Mauer (Ernie) passed away on March 4, 2019 after a 5-year long illness of progressive dementia. He was born in Hannover, Germany in 1938.

Ernie emigrated to New Jersey in the USA at age 18 after graduating from trade school in Germany. He was a licensed book binder, and worked in New York City where he supervised about 30 women who hand sewed bindings for books. Before he became a U.S. citizen, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served two years active duty in Germany working as a crew chief for a two-place single engine airplane flown by an Army lieutenant to oversee Army maneuvers. Ernie not only serviced the airplane (washing, changing oil, etc.). When farmers’ fields got torn up, he was able to help the lieutenant negotiate with local farmers for payment for damages.

When he returned to the U.S., he continued serving in the Army Reserve for 6 years and received an honorable discharge. His time in active Army duty stimulated an interest in aviation and he signed up for flying lessons at a local airport in New Jersey and met up with Herb Aston and Ed Wolfe. The three young men bought several airplanes, learned to fly them, got private pilot’s licenses and additional aircraft ratings. Herb flew profesionally for some years and was tragically killed in a flying accident. Ed remained with his job at the telephone company, flying just for fun. He stayed in touch with Ernie until about a year ago when his daughter called to say he had passed, dying a natural death.

Ernie’s first job in commercial aviation was as flight instructor and charter pilot at King Air, Inc. in Williamsport, Pennsylvania in 1965. Several years ago, he visited Williamsport and four of the people he had taught to fly had lunch with him. George Logue, well-known Williamsport Contractor was one of his students. George went on to fly many planes for many hours and spoke highly of Ernie. Another student, Don Starer, owner of Artley’s nursery in Williamsport, is retured now, but got his private license from Ernie and enjoyed many hours in his Piper Tri-Pacer. They stayed in touch all these years.

After attaining an air transport rating, Ernie left Williamsport and worked for Beckett Aviation and H.J. Heinz in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He moved to California and worked for a contractor there who had crews and three airplanes. Ernie flew various flying jobs there and then moved to Dallas where he worked for Simuflite, a G.E. Company as senior flight instructor for the West Wind, a deluxe private jet. He retired from Simuflite in 1999.

Ernie is survived by:

-One son, Scott Mauer of Austin and Scott’s mother, Karen Batz Mauer of Dallas. (Karen and Ernie divorced in 1986).