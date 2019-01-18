Eulalio V. Sanchez Sr. Share:







Eulalio V. Sanchez Sr. of Lockhart, TX passed away on January 14, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1933 in Martindale, TX to Maximino Sanchez and Hermina Vargas.

Mr. Sanchez enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys and working in his yard. He loved spending time with his family and grandchildren, especially with his grandchildren playing in the yard.

Eulalio was preceded in death by his parents and wife Anita Peralez Sanchez (2015) and sisters, Julia Velasquez and Sylvia Ancira.

He is survived by his daughters, Theresa Maldonado (Chris), Gloria S. Parra (Ray), Diana S. Castilleja (Daniel), Linda K. Barron (Johnny), Sylvia A. Gonzales, Tammy Sanchez (Amy), Stephanie Lynn Sanchez (Luciano); sons, Robert P. Sanchez (Angie), Benito Jesus Sanchez, Sr. (Annie), Joseph Angel Sanchez (Sara), Eulalio Sanchez, Jr. (Ruth) Benito Jesus Sanchez, Jr. (Jessica), Michael Anthony Sanchez (Annette) and James Sanchez (Jenny); brothers, Juan Sanchez, Louis Sanchez, Frank Sanchez and Eloy Sanchez; sisters, Rosa Guerrero, Maria Salazar, Lucy Cruz, Irene Sanchez and Chris Elias; 42 grandchildren and 53 great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday January 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM. A Mass of a Christian burial held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Eulalio will be laid to rest next to the love of his life, Anita. Pallbearers will be Matthew Sanchez, Samuel Sanchez, John Louis Barron, Jr., Jerry Parra, Christopher Sanchez, Robert Gonzales, Jesse Justin Sanchez, Joshua Sanchez and Robert Andrew Sanchez.

The Sanchez Family would like to thank the nurses and doctors with Austin Hospice for the care they given to their father. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home,

