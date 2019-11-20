Eusebio R. “Chimen” Castillo Share:







Eusebio R. “Chimen” Castillo, Sr.,79, went to be with our Heavenly Father on November 18, 2019. He was born on December 16, 1939 to Teleforo and Pamfila Castillo.

He enjoyed scratching off lotto tickets; fishing and drinking a cold miller lite and enjoyed sitting and having coffee with his friends at McDonalds.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Theresa Castillo; four children, Marylou Lucio (David), Manuel Castillo, Alex Castillo and Eusebio Castillo, Jr. (Cindy); his sister, Dominga Valdez; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

Family received friends at Eeds Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10 am to 9 pm with recitation of the Rosary at 7 pm. The mass of celebration will be held at 10 am, Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Ed Karasek officiating.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guest book online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com

