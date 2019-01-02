Eva Geraldine “Jerry” Vogel Chesser Share:







Eva Geraldine Vogel Chesser, 97, of Lockhart was called to her Eternal Home on Sunday December 30, 2018, at Regency Care Center in Schulenburg, Texas. Born July 30, 1921 in Lockhart, Texas, the only child of Henry “Dean” and Alma Monroe Vogel, Geraldine known to most as Jerry, graduated from Lockhart High School in 1939 and with only a few short exceptions, lived in Lockhart all her life. She attended Southwest Texas Teacher’s College, now Texas State University, and received her teaching certificate. Initially she taught in the local area and later she worked as a teacher and teacher’s aide in the Lockhart ISD until retirement. Her association with teachers and pupils remained dear-to-her-heart.

Jerry married her high school sweetheart, Lockhart businessman and former Mayor, William Earl “Billy” Chesser, on March 23, 1942 in the Methodist Church of Lockhart. They had three sons, William Gerald “Bill”, David Michael who passed away shortly after birth, and Robert Kent “Bob”. It was a blessed life with her family and Billy’s family along with many aunts and uncles, all living in Lockhart or nearby areas, allowing her to be surrounded by loving family. She opened her heart to her two daughters-in-law, Bill’s wife Patricia and Bob’s wife Joan. Jerry relished in the joy of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Tommy and wife Kristel, Kimberly, Blaine and wife Stacy, Tyler, Jordan, Kendall, Peyton, Drayton, Cade, Haden and Kaitlyn.

Jerry enjoyed cooking, baking and providing a welcoming home. She also enjoyed growing beautiful roses along with a variety of other plants and flowers. In past years she was a member of the Daughters of the Nile, Ruhr Neb Temple #64, a member of the Lockhart Garden Club, a Pink Lady of the Lockhart Hospital, she delivered Meals on Wheels, and in addition to her family she cherished her Church and Church family. As a faithful member of the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart since 1929, she not only attended in her youth but later taught Sunday school and worked in the Children’s Division for over 20 years, served on committees and was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Circle until failing health prevented her faithful support. Upon moving to be closer to Bill, she resided initially at Homestead Assisted Living Facility in Weimar, then the Regency Nursing Center in Schulenburg. She continued to connect with the Church and gain strength from Pastor Frank Baik of the First United Methodist Church in Schulenburg who provided Communion and regular visits to Regency, and visits from Lockhart’s Pastor Rob Cloptin before and after his retirement.

Jerry was preceded in death by her infant son David, husband Billy, her parents Alma and Dean, along with all her loving aunts and uncles on both sides and so many of her dear friends who brought such joy to her life. She is survived by her two sons Bill and Bob, daughters-in-law Patricia and Joan, eleven grand and great grandchildren, loving cousins Liz Vogel Kristynik and husband David, Eddie Vogel and wife June who all provided loving support before and after leaving Lockhart, cousin Nancy Reneau and husband Tom of Arlington and Claudia Siems and husband Don of Spring Branch provided letters, calls, cards and gifts for years, especially after moving to care facilities. She also is survived by her dear “sister-friend” Bertie Daley from Lockhart who filled such a special place in her heart. She has been fortunate to have many surviving friends in the Lockhart Church and community, as well as Elenore Ehrig from Gonzales and friends Helen and Gladys in Regency at Schulenburg, all who have remembered her with kindness and love.

Mom’s unfailing faith, love and trust in our Lord gave strength and comfort to not only her, but to all of us as we know she is with him and so many loved ones in Heaven. We sincerely thank all of you who remembered her with your prayers, cards, calls, visits and to the First Methodist Church of Lockhart for being her sanctuary of fellowship and love for over 97 years of her life. Mom requested this verse and we wish to share it with all:

“…the time of my departure has come. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith; in the future there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day; and not only to me, but also to all who have loved His appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:6-8

Pallbearers Grandsons and Great Grandsons: Tommy, Blaine, Tyler, Jordan, Kendall, Drayton and Cade

Honorary Pallbearers: Haden Chesser, Eddie Vogel, David Kristynik, Bobby Calton, Jim Haun and Bubba Haun

Family visitation and viewing will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart on January 3, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 1:50 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Nancy Day and Reverend Bob Hahn officiating. Burial follows at Lockhart City Cemetery. Your loving memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart or a meaningful charity in your life.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of Eeds Funeral Home, 408 S. Main, Lockhart, Texas 78644. Obituary and guestbook online at www.eedsfuneralhome.com