Evelio Mendoza Share:







On August 24, 2020 our beloved song, brother, uncle and friend Evelio Mendoza, 86, was called to his eternal home. He was born on April 26, 1934 in San Marcos, Texas to his parents Patrocino and Maria Mendoza.

He was in the Army and was stationed in Spain and France, and was a proud Army Veteran. He enjoyed working on the family farm with his family, and as a child he enjoyed playing with his siblings. His family played musical instruments. Evelio had a passion for music and loved playing the guitar and accordion with his friend Alex Vela and other band members. He loved dining at the local Donut Palace and Mexican restaurants.

Velio is survived by two sisters, Reyes Juarez, Lydia Del Cueto. Nieces, Maria Villanueva, Sylvia McDougall, Raquel Barron, Angelica Del Cueto. Nephews, Ruben Juarez, Hector Juarez, Bobby Juarez and Daniel Del Cueto. 15 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Patrocino and Maria Mendoza, brother Rigoberto Mendoza, sister Hermelinda Villanueva.

Rest peacefully, Evelio from the Mendoza, Villanueva, Juarez, Del Cueto, McDougall and Barron Families. Will love and miss you always.

He was laid to rest on August 28, 2020 at Lockhart City Cemetery.