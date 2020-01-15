Everardo Martinez Ramirez Share:







Our beloved, Everardo Martinez Ramirez, also known as “Philip,” was born April 27, 1948 and was called by our Heavenly Father at age 71 on Monday, December 30, 2019 after a courageous fight with pancreatic cancer with the upmost grace, dignity and his witty humor. “I have fought the fight, I have finished the race and I have kept the faith”. (2 Timothy 4:7). He was surrounded by the love of his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose Escobedo and Angelina Ramirez, and sister Ophelia Rendon.

Philip Ramirez is survived by his loving wife Monica Ramirez, his sister Elisa Ramirez and his legacy of children; Lee Garcia (wife, Teresa), Philip Ramirez (wife, Deborah), Joseph Thomas Ramirez, J.D. Valenzuela (wife, Robbie), Patricia Ann Ramirez, Maricela Ramirez Delcid (husband, Orlando), Angela Padilla (husband, Robert), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.

Philip bravely served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Weir Enterprises as a construction superintendent in 2015 to Luling, Texas. He enjoyed spending time with his best buds at the American Legion Post 177, where he became an active member. Phil was also an avid sports fan to the Houston Texans, Astros, and Texas Longhorns.

To all those who have supported Philip, Monica and their family during these last few months, we offer our most heartfelt thanks. We could not have made this journey without your kindness and support. Also, a special thanks to the staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Visitation was held at the Thomason Funeral Chapel (2220 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX 78644), on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass was held at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church (500 E Travis St, Luling, TX 78648) at 2:00 p.m., with the Burial following at the Luling City Cemetery in Luling, Texas. Information on reception that followed was provided at the church service.

