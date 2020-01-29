Fabian Rey Morales Share:







Fabian Rey Morales of Lockhart passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the young age of 18. He was born in Austin, Texas on December 20, 2001 to Jessica Acosta.

Survivors include his mother, Jessica Acosta and stepfather, Gerardo Ximil; siblings, Julian Morales, Angela and Alexandra Morales; grandmother, Maria Acosta; uncle, Adrian Acosta; as well as many extended family and friends.

The first Visitation was held at the San Francisco de Asis Episcopal Church (7000 Woodhue Dr., Austin, TX 78745) on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.

The second Visitation was held at the Thomason Funeral Chapel (2220 S. Colorado St., Lockhart, TX 78644) on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m.

The Funeral Service was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart, TX 78644) on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The Burial followed at the San Pablo Cemetery in Lockhart, Texas.

