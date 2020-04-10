Favor Delivery offers same-day grocery services for seniors in Lockhart Share:







LPR staff report

H-E-B and Favor Delivery announced last week that they have expanded service to support Lockhart.

Using Favor Delivery, Lockhart residents will be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants and stores, and seniors (aged 60 years or older) can use the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line to order groceries and essentials from their neighborhood H-E-B.

Launched last month, the H-E-B and Favor Senior Support Line is an effective social-distancing alternative that allows seniors to receive same-day, contactless deliveries from H-E-B, while remaining in the comfort and safety of their home.

With safety a top priority, Runners (Favor’s delivery drivers) will place all deliveries at their customer’s doorstep, providing a completely contactless delivery experience. Customers can text their Runner with any questions or special instructions, and they will receive a notification when their Favor has arrived at their door.

The program, now available in Lockhart, offers same-day home delivery to seniors from their local H-E-B. Seniors can place orders online via favordelivery.com/seniors from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., seven days a week, or through a dedicated phone line — staffed by H-E-B and Favor volunteers — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

Seniors can access the Senior Support Line at 1-833-397-0080. Residents also will be able to get contactless delivery from restaurants in Lockhart via the Favor app or favordelivery.com, seven days a week.

To keep this service affordable for those most in need, H-E-B and Favor are waiving delivery and service fees for the first 30 days of the program. Further helping Texans, orders will include a $10 tip, which goes entirely to the Favor Runner, who will personally shop and deliver items.

At the request of customers, the two Texas companies created the Senior Support Fund as a way for Texans to further ensure seniors have access to low-cost home delivery. To give to the Senior Support Fund, visit favordelivery.com/SeniorSupportFund or look for the option to give through the Favor app after completing your order. 100 percent of funds contributed will be directly applied to seniors’ orders to ensure they have low-cost access to home delivery.

Favor is actively seeking Runners in Lockhart. As contract delivery drivers, Runners choose their own hours and can earn extra income (up to $18 per hour) on a flexible schedule. Residents interested in becoming a Runner can visit apply.favordelivery.com.