Ferdinand “Pete” Beyer was born July 29, 1924, in Kingsbury, Texas. He passed away July 27, 2020, while residing in Prairie Lea, Texas at age 95. He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and one sister, son-in-law Donnie, daughter-in-law Valerie and his beloved wife, Margie.

He is survived by three children, Donna Biram (Dan), John Michael Beyer and Karen Rene Caddell, and three grandchildren, Scott Biram (Courtney), Cory Caddell, and Katie Caddell.

Pete grew up in Fentress, Texas “running around the pecan bottoms and fishing in the San Marcos River”, which was his favorite pastime. He served his country in the U. S. Army/Air Force from May 1943, to December 1946, participating in the China-Burma-India theater of operation, flying “The Hump” as a 1st Lt., Pilot.

Pete and Margie married on July 2, 1948, living and growing their family in Fentress and Prairie Lea where they became pillars of the community through Prairie Lea Baptist Church and Prairie Lea ISD. He was a farmer, carpenter, teacher and friend. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

A family graveside service under the care of Pennington Funeral Home will be held Friday, July 31st, at 10:00AM at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas. Any memorial donations may be made to the Prairie Lea Baptist Church.

Those in attendance are asked to please be considerate and wear a mask at the family’s request.

Arrangements in care of Pennington Funeral Home

