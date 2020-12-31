Fernando Enrique Mendez Sr Share:







Fernando Enrique Mendez Sr, known as “Sparky or Henry” to family and friends, a long time and wellrespected resident of Lockhart, was called to his eternal resting place on December 23, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was 89 years old.

Fernando was born in Luling on July 8, 1931 to the late Francisco and Herminia Contreras Mendez. He was the oldest of 10 children.

He married the love of his life, Cruz V Mendez on March 25, 1946. He joined the Army National Guard that same year, and received an honorable discharge after completion in 1952. He was a hard-worker and always provided for his family. He traveled from the east coast to the west coast as a truck driver in the construction and oil field industry. He could tell you how to get to a destination if you couldn’t read a map, back in the day. He told you every exit to the tee of where to turn to get where you wanted to be.

Fernando was a member of St Mary’s Catholic Church and a member of The Guadalupano’s. He helped as an usher for many years. He was a very good dancer and people enjoyed watching him and Cruz whether it was a Quince, wedding, Jamaica or a graduation party if you heard music you were sure to find him on the dance floor. He also enjoyed watching his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren at the baseball fields. He would arrive for the first game and wouldn’t leave until the last game. He would travel all over Texas to watch them and never missed a game. He was our “jack of all trades”. If anyone of us would call for help he would stop what he was doing and be there in a heartbeat.

Fernando is survived by his only daughter, Betty Mendez, sons, Fernando Jr (Janey), Joe Sr, Richard (Delores), Michael (Sonia) and James Sr (Nona). He was blessed with 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Fernando was preceded in death by his loving wife Cruz V Mendez of 67 years. His 2 sisters, Elida Gonzales and Josie Adames, and his grandson Christopher Adam Mendez. A visitation was held on Tuesday, December 29th 2020 at McCurdy Funeral Home beginning at 5pm with a Rosary to follow at 7pm. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Wednesday December 30th at 10am officiated by Father Ed Karasek, followed by burial at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Pall bearers included Eric Mendez, Joe Mendez Jr., Jonathan Mendez, Joshua Mendez, Alexander Mendez, James Mendez Jr, John-Michael Mendez, Bryan Mendez, Christian Branch and John Guerra Jr. Honorary pall bearers include Jacob Mendez, Fernando Mendez III and Thomas Mendez.

The Mendez Family would like to give a special Thank You and appreciation to Ascension Seton Medical Center of Hays, Heart to Heart Hospice and Dr. Charles Laurence while he was in their care.

