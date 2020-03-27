First confirmed coronavirus case hits Caldwell County Share:







By Wesley Gardner

LPR Editor

Editor’s note: this story will be updated as new information comes in or statements from local officials are received by the Post-Register

Caldwell County now has its first confirmed case of coronavirus, emergency management officials announced Friday afternoon.

The 30-year-old individual has been quarantined in a medical facility outside of Caldwell County. County officials said no further information about the person in question can be released at this time due to privacy regulations.

As of noon Friday, the United States now has 85,356 confirmed cases resulting is 1,246 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), though those numbers are based on final reports taken at 4 p.m. Thursday.

John Hopkins University and Medicine, which updates its numbers more frequently, has the U.S. total at 101, 657 cases, roughly 15,000 more cases than Italy and 20,000 more cases than China, making the U.S. the most affected country in the world in terms of confirmed cases.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, there are now 1,731 confirmed cases in Texas resulting in 23 deaths.

Statewide restrictions issues by Gov. Greg Abbott are still in effect, including the closing of schools, restaurants, gyms and bars and restricting gatherings of more than 10 people.



The limitation on the size of gatherings extends to commercial establishments, including retail, wholesale, industrial, service, eating and entertainment, though employees of these establishments are not counted as part of the gatherin



These restrictions do not extend to grocery stores, though many throughout the state have begun to limit the number of customers allowed in at one time at their own discretion.

The CDC has recommended individuals remain at least six feet away from each other whenever possible, as the virus is easily spread through the air by coughing and sneezing.

The CDC lists the symptoms for coronavirus as having a fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you’re experiencing these symptoms, contact your medical provider to determine whether you need to be tested.

Additionally, the CDC has listed the following emergency warning signs as an indication that you need to seek medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse and bluish lips or face.

For more information on how to be best prepared for any potential spread of the virus, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/index.html.