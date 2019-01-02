Flash flood watch in effect through Wednesday night Share:







The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has placed Caldwell County under a flash flood watch that will remain in effect through 9 p.m. tonight.

According to the NWS, widespread moderate to heavy rains are expected throughout the region with another upper level disturbance appearing on the radar. Flooding is possible due to already saturated ground from previous heavy rainfalls that occurred last week in Austin and surrounding areas, NWS forecasters said.

Potential rainfall of up to three inches is in the forecast. According to the NWS, there is a 100 percent chance of rain through Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 60s on Friday.

The Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management reminds motorists to check www.atxfloods.com for road closures before traveling.