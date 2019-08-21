Founder of Pegasus dedicates career to ending cycles of abuse Share:







When you think of a kid’s summer break, you probably think about vacations, weeks at camp, trips to grandma’s and long days spent outside having a well-deserved break from homework, projects and the structured, repetitive life one typically associates with a classroom setting.

In 1968, Robert Ellis spent his entire summer bedridden and unable to walk, confined to a cot in a small North Austin house he shared with his biological mother, her husband and four half siblings.

“My biological mother’s husband broke my back,” recalled Ellis, sipping a Diet Coke in the man cave of his Lockhart home, a cool respite from the scorching summer heat. “He picked me up over his head and my back just snapped.

