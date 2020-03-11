Frank Leighton Nixon Share:







Frank Leighton Nixon passed away February 21, 2020 in Odem, Texas. He was 94.

Frank was born May 22, 1925 in Ottine, Texas to Irving and Lillie Nixon. He lived most of this youth in Wimberley, San Marcos, Martindale and Lockhart where his father taught math. Frank was a gifted student starting school at age 5 and graduating Lockhart at age 15.

Frank loved the outdoors and spent much of his time hunting, fishing and swimming in the San Marcos River with his brother Faybert and friends. He started college at age 17 at Southwest Texas State College. When World War II broke out, Frank left school to enlist in the Marines. He served with distinction on a Sherman Tank as a gunner in control of the main 75mm gun and 30 caliber machine guns, seeing action in the Guam and Okinawa campaigns. The end of the war brought Frank back to Southwest Texas State where he received his Master’s degree in Organic Chemistry. After graduation, Frank married Gertrude Krauskopf of Luling and they settled in Corpus Christi.

Frank began his professional career with Campbell Laboratories in 1952. The laboratory was sold in 1954 and became Jordan Laboratories and sold again in 1970 to Carl Crownover who retained the Jordan Laboratories name. In 2007, Xenco purchased operations. Frank remained with the same company as it transitioned through these different owners and name changes until his retirement in 2010.

Frank was known for his keen mind and his seemingly endless knowledge of practically any subject. He always had time to help and advise anyone who asked.

After the death of his wife, Gertrude, Frank purchased a small ranch near Odem where he loved working outside and riding his 4-wheeler Gator.

Preceding in death are his parents, Irving and Lillie Nixon; wife Gertrude and sister Magdalene.

Frank is survived by his brother Faybert and wife Barbara, several nephews and nieces and a multitude of people fortunate to call him a friend.

