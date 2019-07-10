Freddie F. Hite Share:







Freddie F. Hite, of Lockhart, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the age of 93. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on February 8, 1926 to Ethel K. (Smotts) and William C. Hite.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Barbara; his parents, Ethel (Smotts) Trullinger and William C. Hite; brothers, Bill Hite wife Florence, Jim Hite and wife Ruth, and brother-in-law, Jim Cramblitt; granddaughter, Damara Diaz, great granddaughter, Kaitlynn Hite and her mother, daughter-in-law Brenda Hite; brother-in-law, Joe Wayne Pearson and sister-in-law, Patsy Kendall.

Survivors include his children; Bill Hite and wife Pat, Cindy Barber and husband Dan, Susan Martin and husband Randy; sister, Betty Cramblitt; grandchildren, William (Billy) Hite and wife Stephanie, Kristy Harrell and husband Dustin, Ann Belcher and husband Wes, Sarah Bolick and husband Brad, and Tricia Anderson and husband Nik, as well as 14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Fred was a veteran. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Corps. and the United States Air Force during both WWII and Korea. He went on to serve his community as a police officer for the city of Austin, and both a Deputy Sheriff and Deputy Constable for Travis County. He was a life member of the DAV, a 60+ year member of the Masonic Lodge, and a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Visitation was held at Thomason Funeral Home on Friday, July 05, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A Graveside Service was held at the Onion Creek Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Pallbearers will be: Billy Hite, Cameron Hite, Wes Belcher, Brad Bolick, Dustin Harrell, Nik Anderson, Johnathan Belcher, and Zachary Belcher.

