Frederick Henry Youngman

Frederick “Fred” Henry Youngman, 77, of Lytton Springs passed away on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018. He was born on Feb. 6, 1941 in Corpus Christi to Frederick William and Margaret Love Youngman.

He joined the United States Air Force in 1961 and was honorably discharged in 1964. He retired from the Texas Workforce Commission after 20 years. Fred was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and of Knights of Columbus.

Fred is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Marcelleen “Marcy” Youngman (2015) and his parents. He is survived by his four children: David (Christine) Youngman of Austin, Teresa (John) Walton of Austin, Paul (Sunny) Youngman of Lewisville, NC and Steven (Crystalyn) Youngman of Lockhart; his sister, Nikki Danysh of Austin, and five granddaughters, Madeline and Abigail Youngman, Kristen and Lauren Walton and Nikki Yang.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Ed Karasek officiating. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with military honors.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Gifts for the Unborn, C/O Dick and Lorelle Jacobs, 11305 Alhambra Dr., Austin, TX 78759. All donations including checks and money orders are tax deductible. Arrangements were under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home.

