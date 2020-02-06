Gabriel Anthony Cuellar Share:







Gabriel Anthony Cuellar a beloved son, brother, husband and father passed away unexpectantly on January 31, 2020 at the age of 35. Gabriel was born in Beeville, Texas to parents Robert Cuellar and Mary Ortiz on November 15, 1984.

Gabriel was a 2003 graduate of Lockhart High School. After graduation he earned his Associates degree in Applied Science from ITT. He met the love of his life, Melanie Hernandez in May 2000 in Church and were married on June 23, 2007. They have a daughter and another blessing on the way.

He was an outgoing and fun loving guy who enjoyed spending time with his family. He was full of laughs and lived his life to the fullest.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandarents Ginovivo “Popo” and Antonia “Momo” Ortiz, praternal grandparents Fred and Angelita Cuellar. Stepfather Gilbert McHaney.

He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Melanie Cuellar; daughter, Avelina; mother, Mary McHaney and family friend Mike Allen; father, Robert and Sara Cuellar; in -laws, Gilbert and Rosa Herandez,; siblings, Daniel and Jessica Cuellar, Gerald Cuellar, Corey Cuellar (Antoinette) ,Megan Cuellar, Isaiah Cuellar, Ian and Jeremy McHaney; nieces, Samantha, Maddison and Genesis Cuellar, Zenaida Tucker; nephews, Joshua De Leon & Robbie Cuellar and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A visitation will be held at McCurdy Funeral Home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-8 PM. Funeral service will be Friday, February 7th at 10:00 am at Abundant Living Faith Center, 2301 S Colorado St., Lockhart, Texas. Burial will follow at the Lockhart City Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers include: Daniel Cuellar, Gerald Cuellar, Corey Cuellar, Isaiah Cuellar, Ian McHaney, Jeremy McHaney, Mike Allen and Rene Pompa.

Arrangements under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home 105 E. Pecan St. Lockhart, TX 78644 www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/gabriel-anthony-cuellar