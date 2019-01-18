Gary Allen Mosher Share:







Gary Allen Mosher, 64, passed away on January 5, 2019 in Lockhart, Texas. He was born in North Tonawanda, New York December 3, 1954 to Herb Mosher and Joyce Weyers.

At the age of 17, he enlisted and served in the United States Army in Germany for 9 years as a radio operator. Gary enjoyed working with his hands from computers to woodworking. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, husband, father and Papa.

He is preceded in death by his father. Left to cherish his memory is his wife and life partner of 30 plus years, Linda Mosher of Austin, Texas. His daughters, Shelby Lynn Mosher of Lockhart, Texas, Jaime Walters of Corvallis, Oregon and Leslie May Burke of Ontario, Canada; stepchildren, Jessica Y. Cusimano of Buda, Texas and Christopher D. Lopez of Mustang Ridge, Texas; brothers, Paul Kevin Mosher of North Tonawanda, New York and Joel August Mosher of Niagara Falls, New York; Grandchildren, KyleeAnn Mosher, MelodyMai Harris, HarmonyJoyce Harris, Romero Diaz and Chole Walters; Great grandchild, Lyra Ellsworth-Diaz; step grandchild, Romeo Cusimano; son-in-law, Anthony Harris; uncles, Glen Weyers, Jimmy Weyers and Jerry Weyers; mother-in-law, Concepcion Trevino and a host of nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. “God has you in his arms, we have you in our hearts.”

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2019, 1 pm at Clarks Chapel Cemetery with military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of McCurdy Fuenral Home.

