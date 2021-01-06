Gary L. Allen Share:







Gary L. Allen passed from this world on Saturday, January 2, 2021. He had been a resident at Advent Health Care Center in San Marcos for over a year. Gary was born in Woodsboro, Texas on January 11, 1940, to William Edgar and Leona Fehlis Allen. After several relocations, the family settled down in Baytown, Texas where Gary attended school through the 9th grade. After his father’s untimely death, the family moved to San Marcos, Texas and Gary rapidly became immersed in his last three years of high School as a San Marcos Rattler. He was an avid baseball player in high school. He did quite well and became a starter on the Southwest Texas Bobcats team his freshman year in college. Gary’s love of baseball and all sports followed him throughout his life.

Upon graduation from Southwest Texas he took a job in West Texas as a social worker with the Texas State Department of Human Resources. When he married Peggy Nolte he transferred to Houston, Texas staying on with Human Resources and quickly advancing to a Supervisor and then a Program Director. After four years in Houston, he and Peggy moved to Lockhart to raise their son’s and be closer to family. This transfer led him to the State office in Austin where he continued his career, retiring as the State of Texas Director of Long-Term Care with 33 years of service. Retirement wasn’t to be in the cards for Gary as he accepted a position with Regent Care Centers out of Galveston, Texas as their Director of Development. He was to locate area in Texas and assess their need of new nursing home facilities. After ten years with Regent Care and nearing the age of 70, he finally retired. Retirement allowed Gary to enjoy the comradery of his Poker Club, watch John Wayne movies many times over, take numerous Las Vegas trips with Peggy and read countless paper back Western books. A small idiosyncrasy of Gary’s was to read the last few pages first to make sure it had a good ending. He insisted on “happy endings” on books and movies, otherwise he wanted no part of it! Of course, spending time eth the grandchildren was always number one with him.

Gary loved Lockhart and gave of himself to serve the community, especially with the youth. He coached and or managed his sons Little League and Babe Ruth Baseball teams, served on the Little League Board and spent many years umpiring games after his sons were no longer playing in those leagues. He was elected to five terms as Lockhart ISD School Board member covering a total of 16 years of service. He was honored to serve as Board President during two different terms, and previous to that as Secretary and Vice President. His first and foremost focus, concern and dedication was to the students of Lockhart ISD. Gary also served one term on the Caldwell County Tax Board. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church in Lockhart.

Gary was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Vicki Hennig. He is survived by his wife Peggy and sons Lane (Amy Elizabeth), Chase (Amy Marie), brother Tom (Elaine), four grandchildren, Tanner, Reese, Alex, and Luke, God son Fred Carter and other family members and friends.

There will be a visitation at McCurdy Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 6 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. On Thursday, January 7, at 2:00pm, A graveside service will be held at Memory Lawn Cemetery at 2:00 pm with Pastors Clifton Stringer and Tom Allen officiating. Serving as pallbearers are Zach Allen, Fred Carter, Mike Fehlis, Brad Frey, Jacob Frey and Bill Nolte.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Lockhart or any Charity of your choice.