GBT summer drama camp presents free show Share:







The teens from the GBT Teen Summer Drama Camp will be performing their monologues, comedy improv, and short play at a free show on 7 p.m. Friday, June 21.

The Gaslight-Baker Theatre is located at 216 S. Main Street. Instructors are Tammy Francis (current GBT President), Liza McCarthy, (GBT Executive Board Member), and assistant Clara Francis.

Teen camp mentors and participants include Alex Freeman, Chas Francis, Kathryn Peterson Ella McCarthy and Kory Taylor.