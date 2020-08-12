Genaro Linan Luna Share:







Genaro Linan Luna, 94, of Lockhart passed away Friday July 31, 2020 in Lockhart, Texas. Genaro was born in Lockhart, Texas to Prudencio and Amelia Linan Luna on July 10,1926. Genaro was United in marriage to his beloved Maria Samaro Luna onb September 17, 1948.

Genaro was a proud World War ll Veteran, and served honorably in the United States Navy, during the American Area Campaign in the Asiatic-Pacific Area. Genaro also retired as SFC, E-7, from the Texas Army National Guard in 1986. Genaro also retired from the Federal Civil Service, Department of the Air Force, after 31 years of faithful service in 1982.

Genaro also served as District 1 Lockhart City Council Member from 1983 to 1991. Genaro was also a past commander, 5 terms, of the Lockhart VFW Post 8927 and was also twice recognized as a VFW All-State Commander. He was also a member of American Legion Post 41.

Genaro is survived by his daughters, Margarita Carrizales(Henry; dec.) and Tomasita Mendoza(Jose T.) both of Lockhart, sons Abraham James Luna of Round Rock, and Robert Lee Luna of Lockhart.

He also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, a host of nephews and nieces, and his faithful dog of 15 years.

Funeral Mass was held at St Marys Catholic Church with Interment at St Marys Catholic Cemetery

