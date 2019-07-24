George Rector Williams Share:







George Rector Williams, 69, of Lockhart embarked on his greatest adventure on July 18, 2019.

Born in San Marcos, Texas, on May 2, 1950, he was the son of Ima Norine Bible and Charles Rector “Rec” Williams. He had deep roots in the San Marcos area, attending San Marcos High School and later, Southwest Texas State University.

Despite his connection to Central Texas, George shared his love with the Gulf of Mexico, spending as much time as he could sharing his love of fishing with his friends and family, children and grandchildren, and anyone else who would listen. He was also an avid hunter, and spent hours every year in his blinds, showing his children and grandchildren how it was done. If he wasn’t fishing or hunting, he was tending cattle on his ranch or finding ways to spend time with and support his grandchildren.

George never met a stranger, and always had a hug, handshake or smile for everyone he saw. That open and friendly personality helped him to build a successful business in real estate sales, a profession that allowed him not only to meet new people, but to help them build their own dreams. He was a Master Mason in good standing in the Grand Lodge of Texas at Lytton Springs.

George is survived by his children, Ryan Williams and wife, Tracey, Rocky Williams, and Brittney Carter and partner, Josef Ramos; his grandchildren, Jordan, Cade, Colton and Kiersten Williams, RJ and Wyatt Williams and Karlie Carter; his siblings, Tylene Tacker and husband, Barry, Mark Williams and wife, Terry, and Bobbie Ogg and husband, T. Michael; several beloved nieces and nephews and their families; and a host of friends he loved like family.

A memorial service to honor George’s memory will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at McCurdy Funeral Home in Lockhart.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in George’s name to WarriorsWeekend.org. This organization sponsors an annual fishing trip at Port O’Connor for soldiers wounded in combat – hosting these special men and women on their fishing trips was one of George’s favorite activities every spring.

Arrangements under the care and direction of McCurdy Funeral Home, Lockhart, Texas.

