George W. Goodman Share:







On Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Dr. George W. Goodman, loving father and grandfather went home to be with his Lord at the age of 94.

George was born on September 26, 1924 in Shamrock, Oklahoma to Charles Goodman and Anna Goodman. He served in the United States Coast Guard from 1943-1946 with a tour in the South Pacific. He was a carpenter by trade, and was called to the ministry in 1960. He received his Doctorate of Ministerial Endurance from Texas Baptist Institute and Seminary in 2004. He served as pastor for Westville Church (Westville, OK), Kilgore Missionary Baptist Church (Kilgore, TX), East Post Oak Church (Paris, TX) and Brazos Street Baptist Church (Lockhart, TX) in a career that spanned more than 52 years. On December 22, 1942 he married Lucile Murr and they raised two sons, Terry and David, and a daughter, Linda. After the passing of his wife Lucile, George married Mildred Frick.

George had an all-consuming passion for life, family and the ministry of Christ. He never lost his joy for carpentry and lovingly produced beautiful pieces of wood work and furniture for family and friends. He was a published author and an accomplished poet in his own right. His inspirational poems reflect his deep love for Christ, his family and the beauty of nature. He was well known for his generous spirit, profound love and unrelenting faith.

He was preceded in death by his wives, Lucile and Millie, parents, Charles and Anna, brother Charlie and sisters Dorothy, Minnie and Ramalee. He is survived by his children, Terry Goodman, Linda Ramsey and David Goodman, along with ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

There was a viewing on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 at McCurdy Funeral Home, 105 East Pecan, Lockhart, Texas at 1 o’clock p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 o’clock p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to: MVM Camp & Park, C/O Roddy Rodgers, #45 CR 331, Floresville, Texas 78114

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/george-w-goodman

