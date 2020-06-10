Gilberto Gonzales Share:







Mr. Gilberto Gonzales, 70, beloved son, brother, and uncle was called to his eternal resting place on June 7, 2020. He entered this world on December 21, 1949 in Fentress, Texas, born to Andres and Senovia Gonzales.

Mr. Gonzales was preceded in death by his parents, Andres and Senovia Gonzales, and a brother, Andrew Gonzales, Jr.

He is survived by his siblings, Angel Gonzales, Lupe Ponce, Amparo Hernandez, Anastacio Gonzales, Enrique Gonzales, Isidro Gonzales, Virginia Gonzales, Juan Gonzales, Sylvia Mendez, Jimmy Gonzales, Gloria Ojeda, Irene Vasquez, and Yolanda Gonzales; a nephew, loved as his own Kevin Gonzales; and a niece, loved as his own Yvonne Gonzales.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale, Texas.

To view and sign the guest book, visit www.post-register.com/gilberto-gonzales