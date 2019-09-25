Gloria Pruneda Share:







Mrs. Gloria Pruneda, 84, beloved Wife, Mother, Sister, and Grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on September 22, 2019. She entered this world on November 1, 1934 in Seguin, TX, born to Jesse and Estella Casarez. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Fernando Pruneda, Sr.; daughter Dolores P. Hoskins and husband, James; sisters, Janie Paez and Tomasa Benavides; brother Richard Casarez; 4 Grandchildren.

The Pruneda family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at DeLeon Funeral Home, with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Services under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 376-6200. To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.post-register.com/gloria-pruneda