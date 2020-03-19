Gov. Abbott orders temporary closure of schools, restaurants, gyms and bars; pick-up and delivery still available Share:







LPR staff report

Editor’s note: this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered the temporary closing of schools, restaurants, gyms and bars throughout Texas to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

The executive order by Abbott limits social gatherings to fewer than 10 people and also restricts people from visiting nursing homes and retirement centers unless they are providing critical assistance.

The order will go into effective at 11:59 p.m. Friday night and will continue until April 3, though it may extend beyond that date depending on the spread of the virus, he said Thursday.

While dining-in at restaurants and bars will be restricted, Abbott still encouraged residents to continue ordering food locally for pick up or delivery, noting people could still order beer, wine and mixed drinks as long as they order food.

“All jurisdictions must work to contain the spread of COVID-19 for at least the next two weeks,” he said.