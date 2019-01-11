Guadalupe C. Soliz Share:







Guadalupe C. Soliz, age 77, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018 surrounded by her family and listening to some of her favorite Christian music. She was born March 2, 1941 in Edinburg, Texas to Victor and Aquilina Cardenas.

She was married to her sweetheart Armando Soliz Sr. and later was divorced but never remarried. She is survived by her children Armando Soliz Jr. (Rachel Gonzalez), Daniel Soliz, one and only daughter Cynthia Soliz-Ramirez (Juan Ramirez Sr.) grandchildren are Amanda, Trisha, Stephanie, Jesse Soliz, Juan (Jay) Soliz Ramirez Jr. and Julian Jacob Soliz-Ramirez. She also embraced Robert Sanchez and John Colunga into her family. Great grandchildren are Bryant, Hayden, and Elye Garcia, Raiden Soliz, and Landyn Villegas.

She is also survived by her brother, Don Cardenas of Amarillo, sister Maria Vargas of San Marcos, Adela C Fernandez (Lupe) of Lockhart and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank the following people who touched Lupe’s life: Texas Hospice, the ICU nurses Bobbie, Jason, Lindsay, Allison, Natalie, Stephanie, the third floor nurses Magdalena, Delia, and Katy. Also, Dr. Patel, Dr. Holly Davison, and Dr. John Jefferson. Family, friends, and others whose lives Lupe touched are invited to a memorial at First Lockhart Baptist Church, 315 W. Prairie Lea St., Lockhart from 11 a.m.- 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019, to celebrate, reminisce, remember her life, support each other, and of course, just sit and chat.

