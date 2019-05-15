Guadalupe Perez Share:







Guadalupe Perez, 62, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Great-grandmother, was called to her eternal resting place on May 7, 2019. She entered this world on October 8, 1956 in San Marcos, Texas, born to Ramon and Agapita Perez. She is survived by her husband Ernesto Gonzales; daughter Stephanie Gonzales and husband, Dustin Duron; sons, Eric Gonzales, Anthony Fuentes and wife, Kimberly Juarez, Christopher Fuentes, and Ruben Perez and wife, Lori Perez, grandchildren, Christina Ozuna, Jaysen Warren, Brianna Gonzales, Jeremiah Duron, Aliza Duron, Andrei Gonzales, Alyssa Fuentes, Ariana Fuentes, Marcus Fuentes, Payton Fuentes, Mia Torres, David Fuentes, Alex Fuentes, Christophe Fuentes, Jr., Desiree Perez, Elijah Perez, Bianca Perez, Isabel Perez, step-son Ernie Gonzales; step-son Joe Delgado; step-daughter Tina Zarate; sisters, Annie Sanchez and husband Jesse Sanchez, Feliciana Pastrano and husband Gino Pastrano; brother Albert Perez; great-grandson Marcus Fuentes, Jr.; and 2 Great-Granddaughters on the way.

Recitation of the Holy Rosary was at 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at DeLeon Funeral Home. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial was at San Pablo Cemetery.

